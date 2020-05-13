Rada to work in normal mode from May 18

The Verkhovna Rada will return to work on May 18 in accordance with its calendar plan, adopted in January this year.

Some 251 deputies voted for corresponding draft resolution No. 3434 on the organization of the Verkhovna Rada's work.

This decree also recognizes the decree of the parliament on certain issues of the organization of work of the Verkhovna Rada for the period of quarantine as invalid.

As reported, the parliament during quarantine declared in Ukraine in connection with the pandemic of the coronavirus disease COVID-19, worked in the mode of committees.

According to the calendar plan, the Verkhovna Rada works in plenary session mode on May 19-22. A conciliation council of the leaders of the factions and groups of the parliament is planned for May 18.