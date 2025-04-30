Rada proposes to introduce military service contracts for people over 60 years old - MP

Members of Ukraine’s parliament are proposing to grant citizens over 60 the right to voluntarily sign contracts for military service, Roman Kostenko, a member of the Holos faction, has said.

"Today, the Verkhovna Rada registered bill No. 13229, initiated by me, which will grant citizens over 60 the right to voluntarily sign contracts for military service. This is a response to the request of society - many motivated and experienced people want to be useful in wartime, but the current legislation restricts them from doing so," Kostenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, the bill provides for the possibility of signing one-year contracts for persons over 60 during martial law with the consent of the unit commander. He also added that officers over 60 will need to obtain additional approval from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted in the card of the bill No. 13229 on amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" regarding the completion of military service under a contract by persons who have reached the age limit for military service, the authors of the bill also include Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People), Mykhailo Tsymbaliuk (Batkivshchyna), Yuriy Pavlenko (Life and Peace Platform) and Dmytro Razumkov (independent).

The text of the bill is not available on the parliament's website.