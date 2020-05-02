Austrian enterprises waiting for 802 season workers from Ukraine, Finland waiting for thousands people – Prystaiko

Forty-four Austrian enterprises are waiting for 802 Ukrainian season workers, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vadym Prystaiko said.

"At this stage, several governments have already addressed to us with the expectation that organized planned groups of Ukrainians are awaited...For example, yesterday I spoke with the Austrian foreign minister, the matter concerns exactly 802 persons of our employees who are waiting by 44 companies that we have got a list of. The same thing with Israel, we look forward to talking with our Finnish colleagues on Monday. This work is being organized", Prystaiko said at a briefing on Friday.

The deputy PM noted that negotiations with Finland on a large number of Ukrainian workers were underway.

"We are talking about the employment of thousands of people. We are talking about several hundred flights that our airlines will have to carry out," he stated.

The talks with Poland, Czech Republic and Germany are on the agenda.

In addition, Prystaiko noted that at least in the early stages, Ukrainians' departure for work abroad will be organized in the format of charter flights, and according to the Deputy Prime Minister, airlines, in particular Ukraine’s International Airlines (UIA), are ready to connect to this process.