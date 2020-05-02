Facts

17:09 02.05.2020

Austrian enterprises waiting for 802 season workers from Ukraine, Finland waiting for thousands people – Prystaiko

2 min read
Austrian enterprises waiting for 802 season workers from Ukraine, Finland waiting for thousands people – Prystaiko

Forty-four Austrian enterprises are waiting for 802 Ukrainian season workers, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vadym Prystaiko said.

"At this stage, several governments have already addressed to us with the expectation that organized planned groups of Ukrainians are awaited...For example, yesterday I spoke with the Austrian foreign minister, the matter concerns exactly 802 persons of our employees who are waiting by 44 companies that we have got a list of. The same thing with Israel, we look forward to talking with our Finnish colleagues on Monday. This work is being organized", Prystaiko said at a briefing on Friday.

The deputy PM noted that negotiations with Finland on a large number of Ukrainian workers were underway.

"We are talking about the employment of thousands of people. We are talking about several hundred flights that our airlines will have to carry out," he stated.

The talks with Poland, Czech Republic and Germany are on the agenda.

In addition, Prystaiko noted that at least in the early stages, Ukrainians' departure for work abroad will be organized in the format of charter flights, and according to the Deputy Prime Minister, airlines, in particular Ukraine’s International Airlines (UIA), are ready to connect to this process.

Tags: #finland #prystaiko #ukraine #austria
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:04 04.05.2020
Potential foreign employers should provide Ukrainian workers with 3-month employment, social insurance – Prystaiko

Potential foreign employers should provide Ukrainian workers with 3-month employment, social insurance – Prystaiko

10:50 04.05.2020
Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

Deficit of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payment totals $1.8 bln in March

14:04 02.05.2020
Ukraine succeeds to repeat not Italian scenario of COVID-19 thanks to quarantine, says chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine succeeds to repeat not Italian scenario of COVID-19 thanks to quarantine, says chief sanitary doctor

13:08 02.05.2020
Special air mission evacuates 85 Ukrainians, nine citizens of Belarus and Lebanon – Foreign ministry

Special air mission evacuates 85 Ukrainians, nine citizens of Belarus and Lebanon – Foreign ministry

15:43 01.05.2020
Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

Markets should open today, but they will function according to clear rules – officials

13:05 01.05.2020
COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

COVID-19 situation in Ukraine allows to ease quarantine on May 11 – Health minister

11:31 01.05.2020
Coronavirus rate grows by 455 cases, 11 patients die in Ukraine in past 24 hours - monitoring

Coronavirus rate grows by 455 cases, 11 patients die in Ukraine in past 24 hours - monitoring

16:20 29.04.2020
Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

Ukraine and Hungary launch virtual gas reverse from May 1

09:30 24.04.2020
Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

Ukraine registers 477 new cases of COVID-19 over last day, with total number of 7,647, 193 deaths, 601 recoveries

11:03 23.04.2020
Borrel at end of EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting: EU will continue to assist Ukraine during 'these difficult times'

Borrel at end of EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting: EU will continue to assist Ukraine during 'these difficult times'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PRYSTAIKO WORKERS GOVERNMENTS

Potential foreign employers should provide Ukrainian workers with 3-month employment, social insurance – Prystaiko

MH17

MH17 trial to resume on June 8 with limited number of people to attend hearings

USA KULEBA AMBASSADOR

Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

ZELENSKY TRAGEDY ODESA

State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

GRENADE JFO DRONE

Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

LATEST

MH17 trial to resume on June 8 with limited number of people to attend hearings

Kuleba welcomes nomination of Keith Dayton for new U.S. ambassador to Ukraine

State must do its best to guarantee efficient and unbiased investigation into Odesa May 2 tragedy six years ago– Zelensky

Ukrainian serviceman receive fragmentation wound when militants commit grenade shot by drone – JFO HQ

Moldovan interior minister says he is diagnosed with light form of COVID-19

Borrell calls for full implementation of Minsk Agreements

Decision of Cherkasy city council to have legal consequences – Zelensky

COVID-19-related restrictions in Russia must not be lifted immediately after epidemic peak is passed

Another 9,623 coronavirus cases recorded in Russia over past 24 hours, totaling 124,054 – operative response HQ

Trump nominates U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD