14:04 02.05.2020

Ukraine succeeds to repeat not Italian scenario of COVID-19 thanks to quarantine, says chief sanitary doctor

Ukraine managed to repeat not the Italian developments with coronavirus (COVID-19) due to the introduction of a two-month quarantine in a due time, chief sanitary doctor Viktor Liashko said.

"We tried to prevent a recurrence of the situation in Italy, when it was decided whom to give a medical care and whom not. And we succeeded. Two months of quarantine yielded results," Liashko wrote on Facebook.

He emphasized that the introduction of quarantine was necessary to ensure the health system's ability to respond to cases of coronavirus disease.

Liashko also noted that hospitals had the opportunity to provide medical care, including resuscitation, to everyone who needs it.

"People who come to hospitals with COVID-19 should know: everyone will be rendered aid," he wrote.

