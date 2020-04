President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Vitaliy Fedoriv as Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

The head of state signed respective decree on April 24, according to his press service.

Fedoriv had been working as acting governor of Ivano-Frankivsk region since February 2020 when Denys Shmyhal left the position and was appointed as Prime Minister of Ukraine.