Saakashvili says he received offer from Zelensky to become deputy PM on reforms in Ukraine

Former President of Georgia, former head of Odesa Regional State Administration Mikheil Saakashvili said that he had received an offer to become deputy prime minister for reforms in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

"It is a great honor for me to receive from President Zelensky an offer to become deputy prime minister of the Ukrainian government for reforms. I also had a very informative and useful conversation with Prime Minister Shmyhal, during which we discussed in detail all the issues related to my possible work in the government," Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon.