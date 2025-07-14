Cabinet includes 2 heritage sites in Kyiv in State Register of Monuments

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Monday included two cultural heritage sites in Kyiv in the register of immovable monuments, the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk has said on Telegram without specifying which sites were in question.

"Two cultural heritage sites of national importance in the city of Kyiv have been included in the State Register of Immovable Monuments of Ukraine with the assignment of security numbers to them," Melnychuk wrote.