Ukraine's language watchdog runs headless as ombudsman post vacant

The Commissioner's Secretariat continues to work and perform the tasks assigned to it in accordance with current legislation, pending the appointment of a new language ombudsman by the Cabinet of Ministers.

"In particular, we continue to accept citizens' appeals and complaints about violations of the law "On Ensuring the Functioning of the Ukrainian Language as the State Language." Systematic monitoring of compliance with language legislation in the areas specified by law is also ongoing, and representatives of the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language continue to carry out previously initiated state control measures in accordance with the established procedure," the Secretariat said in a statement.

It is noted that within the framework of such measures, representatives of the Commissioner draw up acts and protocols on identified violations, which allows recording facts and preparing relevant materials for consideration by the Language Ombudsman to bring violators to justice.

The Secretariat added that before appointing the Commissioner, employees will consider all appeals and complaints from citizens, within the scope of their competence, send letters regarding the need to eliminate violations and inform about possible administrative liability in case of failure to comply with the norms of the law.

"At the same time, we draw your attention to the fact that in accordance with the law on the state language, new decisions on state control measures, as well as decisions on the application of administrative penalties, can be adopted exclusively by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language," the message says.