Cabinet appoints brother of former Accounting Chamber Head Patska as Deputy Head of State Service for Children

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Monday appointed Oleksandr Patskan as Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed: Oleksandr Patska as Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Children's Affairs for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization, Oleksiy Tomashuk as Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine PlayCity for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization," representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said on Telegram.

Oleksandr Patska, born in 1980, is the brother of former People's Deputy of Ukraine and ex-Chairman of the Accounting Chamber of Ukraine (2018-2023) Valeriy Patska. He was Deputy Head of the Khust District State Administration of the Zakarpattia region for Humanitarian Issues.

Tomashuk worked in senior positions at the State Bureau of Investigation, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries.