11:19 21.04.2020

EU ready to support Ukraine in fight against wildfires in Chornobyl zone – Tochytsky

The European Union is ready to provide Ukraine with overall assistance in the situation with wildfires against the Chornobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine's representative to the EU Mykola Tochytsky said following a conversation with European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic.

"During our conversation, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic assured that the EU is ready to provide its overall assistance to Ukraine for the settlement of the situation with wildfires in the Chornobyl zone. We highly appreciate the EU's readiness to help Ukraine," Tochytsky said on Twitter.

