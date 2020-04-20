Facts

13:54 20.04.2020

Radiation levels in Chornobyl exclusion zone, Kyiv within norm

Radiation levels on the territory of the Chornobyl exclusion zone, in Kyiv region and in Kyiv are within the norm, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine has said.

"Radiation levels in the city of Kyiv, in Kyiv region, and in the exclusion zone are within natural background levels," Director of the State Emergency Service's Emergency Response Department Volodymyr Demchuk said during an online briefing on Monday.

One of four fire beds has been contained in the Chornobyl zone as of this morning, Demchuk said.

"The most difficult fire bed is located near the village of Rudky, where all possible measures are being taken to prevent the fire from spreading to the territory of the Republic of Belarus," he said.

The other two fire beds in the exclusion zone, near the village of Rosokhach and Kryva Hora, pose no threat to the forests and other territories in the exclusion zone, Demchuk said.

"The Confinement facility, the spent nuclear fuel storage facility and the other facilities of the state agency managing the exclusion zone are functioning normally, he said.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service is maintaining contact with the Belarusian Emergency Situations Ministry as concerns joint firefighting measures, Demchuk said.

