15:02 18.04.2020

Ukraine doesn't need default - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that the authorities are not considering a scenario with a default.

"Can a person live without water for a week? And why? The situation is the same with the IMF. Why should we take such a risk, bring the situation to default, why do we need all these trials? There are so many of them," Zelensky said in a TV show hosted by Savik Shuster on Ukrainian television on Friday evening, answering the question whether Ukraine can survive without funds from the IMF.

