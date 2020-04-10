Facts

16:48 10.04.2020

Completion of adoption of laws on banking sector by Ukraine is vital test – EU ambassador

2 min read
Completion of adoption of laws on banking sector by Ukraine is vital test – EU ambassador

The adoption of the law on settling the situation in the banking sector by Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada at second reading is a vital test, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas has said.

"And of course the pending legislation on the banking resolution is a litmus test in many ways. At the heart of it is the question. I mean, if I am not mistaken $15 billion of Ukrainian taxpayers' money has been in recent years put to the banking resolutions, to plugging the holes in the banking sector. One has to be sure that these situations may never occur again, since the banking resolution law. But one may ask also whether if such an amount of taxpayers' money has been put into the banking sector, what the government, what the central bank want to claim something back, doing (this) after the money went missing, to put in diplomatically, in the banks," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Maasikas also said that the transfer of EUR 500 million to the national budget of Ukraine under the macrofinancial assistance program in the form of a low-interest loan depends on the adoption of this law.

"So, in that sense, the IMF-related, but even more so, the Ukraine-related, Ukrainian-society related banking resolution law is a vital litmus test," the diplomat said.

Tags: #eu #maasikas #banking
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:42 01.04.2020
EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

EU not recognize Putin's decree that bans non-Russian citizens to own land in Crimea, Sevastopol – statement

17:27 04.03.2020
Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

Ukraine's course toward EU, NATO integration, ending Donbas war unchanged – Zelensky

18:06 14.02.2020
EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

EU lifts ban on imports of poultry from Ukraine

17:55 12.02.2020
EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

EC says economic development of Ukraine is priority – Commissioner Varhelyi

09:46 12.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

EU, Ukraine to step up work on updating FTA - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:41 12.02.2020
With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

09:37 12.02.2020
European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

European Commissioner Varhelyi: We take no compromise when it comes to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, will continue to stand by it

15:08 05.02.2020
Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

Most Ukrainians ready to support accession into EU, NATO in referendum – poll

16:33 04.02.2020
Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

Ukraine, EU establish arbitration panel on Ukraine's wood export ban

16:22 03.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

LATEST

Salaries of all public officials will not exceed UAH 47,000 from April 1 – Zelensky

Avakov describes search at ex-MP Chornovol's dwelling, suspicions against her as abnormal and shameful

Razumkov signs order to call Verkhovna Rada for extraordinary session at 14:00 on April 13

Ukraine records 311 new COVID-19 cases over last day: 2,203 cases in total, 69 deaths

TCG agrees in principle on prisoner exchange in near future, further efforts still needed for identification of additional disengagement areas – Grau

Rauta develops design of prefabricated mobile hospitals

More than 50,000 Ukrainians placed under self-isolation included in database - National Police

Taran in conversation with U.S. Defense Secretary Esper: Ukraine's military reform course toward NATO standards irreversible

Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukraine to receive tablets with hydroxychloroquine for free treatment of more than 22,000 patients with COVID-19 – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD