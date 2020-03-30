Facts

13:30 30.03.2020

SAPO launches case on possible corruption involving appointments to state positions

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has opened criminal proceedings on the possible commission of corruption offenses when appointing persons to state authorities.

"Deputy Prosecutor General, head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office Nazar Kholodnytsky has registered criminal proceedings on the fact of possible abuse of influence when appointing people to positions in government bodies," SAPO said on its Facebook page.

Tags: #corruption #sapo
