Yermak says of legal proceedings being carried out at his place, his full contribution to law enforcers

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, confirmed that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are conducting legal proceedings at his home and stated that he is completely cooperating with law enforcement agencies and that investigators are not facing any obstacles.

"Today, NABU and SAPO are indeed conducting legal proceedings at my home. Investigators are not encountering any obstacles. They were granted full access to the apartment, and my lawyers are on site, cooperating with law enforcement. I am providing full cooperation," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Friday.

As earlier reported, NABU and SAPO are conducting investigative actions (searches) at Andriy Yermak's home.

According to NABU's Telegram channel, the investigative actions have been authorized and are being carried out as part of the investigation.

"Details will come later," the message reads.

Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote on Telegram: "NABU has already confirmed to journalists that the searches are part of Operation Midas (popularly known as ‘Mindichgate’). Earlier Zhelezniak reported that Yermak was mentioned under the pseudonym “Ali Baba” in the context of the “Mindich tapes" on corruption in the energy sector.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Center, details of the search of Yermak's home will be released "soon," while the Center noted that NABU is legally prohibited from investigating the activities of the Ukrainian president. "NABU legally has no right to investigate the president's activities. This restriction has been in place since its inception. The FBI also has no right to investigate the Ukrainian president due to diplomatic immunity. Therefore, Zelenskyy is not in any danger; the commander-in-chief can and must continue to defend Ukraine from the occupiers," the Anti-Corruption Action Center wrote on its Telegram channel.

On November 10, NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, dubbed "Midas." They documented the activities of a high-level criminal organization whose members had constructed a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic public sector enterprises, specifically JSC NNEGC Energoatom. Energoatom confirmed that investigative actions had been conducted at the company on November 10.