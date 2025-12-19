Swiss Ambassador on Ukraine's corruption scandal: Uncovering cases is key to maintain foreign investor trust

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Swiss Ambassador to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova Felix Baumann emphasizes the importance of disclosure of anti-corruption cases in Ukraine to maintain investors’ trust, commenting on the recent corruption scandal in the energy sector involving high-ranking officials.

"I think no country is completely immune to corruption. What is important is that anti-corruption bodies can operate independently to uncover such cases and help maintain or restore trust between citizens and the state, as well as trust for foreign investors. The fact that the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are able to investigate high-level corruption cases demonstrates that the anti-corruption system is functioning. And that’s positive," Baumann said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said Switzerland has been supporting good governance and anti-corruption authorities in Ukraine for several years, in particular by providing expertise and support in the ARMA recruitment processes.

"The key point is to uncover the cases so that the trust of foreign investors remains," Baumann said.