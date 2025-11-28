Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:07 28.11.2025

Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) conducted searches at the home of Andriy Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine. No one was notified of suspicion, a source in the anti-corruption agencies told Interfax-Ukraine.

"NABU and SAPO, based on a ruling by the investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, conducted searches at the residence of the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine. No one was notified of suspicion," the agency's source noted.

He added that the investigation is currently ongoing.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #yermak

