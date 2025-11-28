NABU confirms searches at Yermak’s residence as part of ongoing investigation

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) are carrying out investigative actions (searches) at the residence of the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

According to the NABU Telegram channel, the investigative actions are authorized and are carried out within the framework of the investigation.

"Details - later," the message added.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported about the searches at the residence of the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak.