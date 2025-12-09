Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure on an assistant to Member of Parliament Hanna Skorokhod, who is suspected of involvement in a $250,000 bribery case, setting bail at UAH 1.514 million, the press service of Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported.

"On December 8, 2025, the HACC investigating judge granted a motion filed by NABU detectives, agreed with a SAPO prosecutor, and determined a custody status with bail of UAH 1.514 million for an assistant to a member of parliament who, together with the MP and another individual, was caught instigating the provision of an unlawful benefit in exchange for the application of National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) sanctions against a rival company," SAPO said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Monday.

Among other obligations, the suspect has been required to wear an electronic monitoring device, surrender the passport(s) for foreign travel and other documents granting the right to leave and enter Ukraine for safekeeping, and appear before a detective, prosecutor, investigating judge, or court at their request or summons.

As reported earlier, on December 5, Member of Parliament of Ukraine (For the Future parliamentary group) Hanna Skorokhod, her assistant, and an associate were notified of suspicion. "NABU and the SAPO, jointly with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed a criminal group headed by a member of parliament of Ukraine. According to the investigation, its members offered a business representative, for $250,000, to organize the imposition of sanctions by the NSDC against a competing company. The offenders claimed that they had the ability to pass on an unlawful benefit for the adoption of sanction-related decisions to officials of state authorities, in particular members of the NSDC," NABU reported on its website.

The investigation established that after receiving $125,000, the "client" was informed that this portion would be transferred to NSDC officials. However, the funds were ultimately not passed on either to NSDC members or to other officials, as the offenders failed to find anyone willing to commit the illegal actions.

On December 7, the HACC determined the custody status for Skorokhod's accomplice, ordering him to be held in custody with the option of posting bail of UAH 4.5 million.

Earlier reports said that on December 8 Skorokhod was questioned by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), after which she stated that she "did not take money from anyone and did not give any instructions to receive it." She confirmed that it is indeed her in the video released by NABU from the searches, but claims that the voice heard on the recording allegedly does not belong to her. Skorokhod said she had asked the bureau to provide her with the full version of the video and believes that if the entire footage is made public, the case will collapse.