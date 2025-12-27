Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:00 27.12.2025

Criminal group of MPs exposed for accepting illegal benefits in exchange for votes – NABU

1 min read
Criminal group of MPs exposed for accepting illegal benefits in exchange for votes – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have exposed an organized criminal group that included current MPs of Ukraine, the NABU press service reported.

"NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, following the results of an undercover operation, have exposed an organized criminal group that included current MPs of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the group's members systematically received illegal benefits in exchange for votes in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the NABU Telegram channel said in a message on Saturday.

Tags: #sapo #nabu

MORE ABOUT

16:35 22.12.2025
Involved persons in Mindich-Haluschenko case legalized money stolen from Energoatom in Slovakia – media

Involved persons in Mindich-Haluschenko case legalized money stolen from Energoatom in Slovakia – media

13:50 11.12.2025
SAPO seeks to seize over UAH 4.5 mln in assets from Zakarpattia customs chief

SAPO seeks to seize over UAH 4.5 mln in assets from Zakarpattia customs chief

14:05 10.12.2025
NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

13:43 10.12.2025
Anti-corruption chief questions source of bail money for 'Midas' suspects

Anti-corruption chief questions source of bail money for 'Midas' suspects

10:10 09.12.2025
Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

14:49 08.12.2025
MP Skorokhod says voice in video release by anti-corruption sleuths not hers - media

MP Skorokhod says voice in video release by anti-corruption sleuths not hers - media

12:57 08.12.2025
MP Skorokhod came to NABU for interrogation - Suspilne

MP Skorokhod came to NABU for interrogation - Suspilne

17:03 05.12.2025
MP Skorokhod, her assistant and accomplice served suspicion notices – NABU

MP Skorokhod, her assistant and accomplice served suspicion notices – NABU

14:51 01.12.2025
SAPO petitions recognizing over UAH 8 mln in assets of MP as unfounded

SAPO petitions recognizing over UAH 8 mln in assets of MP as unfounded

13:07 28.11.2025
Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

Searches conducted at Yermak’s place, no one notified of suspicion - source in anti-corruption agencies

HOT NEWS

Russia uses drones to attack Naftogaz' gas production facility, one of its thermal power plants – Koretsky

China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

Zelenskyy on dialogue with society on peace conditions: after all, there is referendum, there elections

Ukraine refers to EU rules in peace plan, as future member of union – Zelenskyy on language, religion

LATEST

Trump plans to talk with Putin – media

Elderly woman killed in Russian drone attack in Stanyslav, Kherson region - prosecutor's office

Russia uses drones to attack Naftogaz' gas production facility, one of its thermal power plants – Koretsky

Volunteer Sternenko calls for lifting the ban on interceptor drones in big cities

71-year-old man killed in Kyiv, his wife is in serious condition in hospital, 32 people injured – police

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

Ukraine synchronizes sanctions with UK, applies restrictions in accordance with UNSC resolutions

China increases imports of Russian energy resources – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy takes Umerov, Hnatov, Sobolev, Kyslytsya and Bevz to talks with Trump

Zelenskyy on dialogue with society on peace conditions: after all, there is referendum, there elections

AD
AD