Criminal group of MPs exposed for accepting illegal benefits in exchange for votes – NABU

"NABU and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, following the results of an undercover operation, have exposed an organized criminal group that included current MPs of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the group's members systematically received illegal benefits in exchange for votes in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the NABU Telegram channel said in a message on Saturday.