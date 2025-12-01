Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:44 01.12.2025

Macron on corruption scandal: You don't see such anti-corruption steps in Russia, where real dictatorship reigns

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Ukraine's steps in the fight against corruption, stressing that he will not "lecture" Kyiv on these issues.

"Regarding corruption issues, I will let President Zelenskyy answer that. We are very vigilant, but the responsible bodies have been created and strengthened, and they freely carry out their work. The necessary decisions have been made by Ukrainian officials. Is our role to lecture Ukraine? Not at all. We have had our share of such scandals," Macron said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday.

According to the French leader, "democracy should be proud of knowing how to solve these problems with the help of an independent judiciary and how to hold all decision-makers accountable, whoever they are."

"I would like to point out that there will never be a problem with corruption in Russia, and this should be a great concern because there is no independent body that deals with these issues," Macron said.

He said that since France is supporting Ukraine, "it is normal that we... look at this, so accountability is needed."

At the same time, Macron said "in any case, the fight against corruption works because open decisions and political decisions are made." "You never see such a decision from the Russian side, because that is where the real dictatorship reigns," the French president said.

Tags: #corruption #macron

