Bohdan declares millions of hryvnias on accounts in Ukraine, Slovakia, house, apartments, cars

Former Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan indicated bank accounts and real estate in Ukraine and abroad, cars and Swiss watches in his electronic declaration before dismissal from the post.

At his post, he received UAH 63,130 salary from the State Management of Affairs, UAH 20,000 of income from property rented, namely Intermaino LLC and UAH 4 of interest in PrivatBank.

Bohdan declared UAH 10.399 million, almost EUR 40,000 and more than $29,000 in accounts in PrivatBank, some $647,103 and UAH 213,883 in Credit Agricole Bank, some EUR 244,651 in Tatra Bank AS (Slovakia), some EUR 53,510 in PrivatBank AS (Latvia). He also declared $721,600 and EUR 238,400 in cash.

Bohdan declared a house with an area of 560.6 square meters in Kozyn, Kyiv region, acquired in 2011, two apartments in Kyiv with an area of 81.6 and 131.6 square meters acquired in 2006 and 2007, an apartment in Slovakia with an area of 81.78 square meters acquired in 2017 for UAH 2.180 million. He also has been using another apartment in Kyiv free of charge since 2004.

In addition, Bohdan owns ten unfinished apartments with an area of 93.88, 93.36, 77.03, 119.72, 43.86, 97.1, 82.93, 44.86, 79.4 and 72.53 square meters in Kyiv; ten land plots: one plot is located in Kyiv, eight are in Kyiv region (two of which cost UAH 1.808 million and UAH 1.471 million) and one more is in Lviv region acquired in 2005-2009.

He has also been renting non-residential premises in Kyiv with an area of 656.1 square meters of Intermaino LLC since October 2013.

The former head of the President's Office owns two Tesla cars made in 2015 and 2016 with cost of UAH 683,000 and UAH 750,000, respectively, acquired in 2017 and June 2019; three Mercedes cars: one is made in 2019 cost UAH 2. 893 million acquired in May 2019; another one is made in 2014 cost UAH 250,000 bought in January 2019, and the third one is made in 2015 cost UAH 440,000 acquired in 2015.

Bohdan owns three luxury Swiss watches of Breitling and Ulysse Nardin brands.

One of his daughters, Sofia, has owned a house of 319 square meters cost UAH 665,472 since 2012 and an apartment in Kyiv free of charge since 2008. His other three daughters, Viktoria, Anastasia and Kateryna, have been using the apartment in Kyiv with an area of 184.7 square meters free of charge since 2014.

His daughters have accounts in Tatra Bank AS (Slovakia): Kateryna and Sofia have EUR 35,000, Anastasia has EUR 45,000, Viktoria has EUR 49,000 and insignificant amounts in hryvnias in PrivatBank.