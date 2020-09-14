Facts

13:26 14.09.2020

SBI: Bohdan says during interrogation he has no confirmation of possible contacts of Ukrainian officials with Russian authorities

1 min read
SBI: Bohdan says during interrogation he has no confirmation of possible contacts of Ukrainian officials with Russian authorities

Ex-head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan, during interrogation at the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), has said that he has no information about the commission of illegal actions by Ukrainian officials in favor of another state.

"During the official interrogation, the witness said that he did not have such information, he did not have confirmation and evidence, and he learned about possible illegal actions of Ukrainian officials from open sources and the media," the press service of the SBI said following Bohdan's interrogation on Monday.

As reported, the SBI handed Bohdan a summons for interrogation on September 11.

The SBI noted that on September 9, Bohdan released information about the alleged existence of agreements with Russian officials regarding the status of Crimea, air traffic with the Russian Federation, exchange of prisoners and a number of other agreements not foreseen by laws and regulations or other directives of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tags: #sbi #bohdan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:00 12.09.2020
SBI conducts examinations in case of 'Yermak tapes,' questioning defendants ended – Venediktova

SBI conducts examinations in case of 'Yermak tapes,' questioning defendants ended – Venediktova

16:10 11.09.2020
Examinations of Kaharlyk police officers' case finished, to be submitted to court soon – SBI head

Examinations of Kaharlyk police officers' case finished, to be submitted to court soon – SBI head

15:42 22.08.2020
SBI ends investigation of abduction, torture of Verbytsky, Lutsenko Euromaidan activists

SBI ends investigation of abduction, torture of Verbytsky, Lutsenko Euromaidan activists

17:38 01.08.2020
Police acted within scope of powers during liquidation of Poltava terrorist – SBI's preliminary conclusion

Police acted within scope of powers during liquidation of Poltava terrorist – SBI's preliminary conclusion

13:07 31.07.2020
SBI did not dispute issue of Ukraine's receipt of Tomos - Sokolov

SBI did not dispute issue of Ukraine's receipt of Tomos - Sokolov

12:01 08.07.2020
Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

11:14 01.07.2020
Yanukovych's lawyers demand public refutation of report about notifying ex-president of suspicion from SBI

Yanukovych's lawyers demand public refutation of report about notifying ex-president of suspicion from SBI

18:42 24.06.2020
SBI reports suspicions to Ukraine's ex-president Yanukovych, ex-defense ministers Salamatin, Lebedev

SBI reports suspicions to Ukraine's ex-president Yanukovych, ex-defense ministers Salamatin, Lebedev

16:40 24.06.2020
SBI calls Poroshenko for questioning as a suspect on June 30

SBI calls Poroshenko for questioning as a suspect on June 30

15:26 12.06.2020
Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

LATEST

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Three criminal proceedings opened in case of Wagner PMC members - Venediktova

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

Explosion occurs on high-pressure gas pipeline near Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD