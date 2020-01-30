Economy

11:34 30.01.2020

Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant


KYIV. Jan 30 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andriy Bohdan, representatives of Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Deputy Head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Serhiy Ihnatovsky on January 29, 2020 visited PJSC Odesa Port-Side Plant, First Deputy Director of the plant Mykola Schurikov has said.

"The meeting with the leadership of the chemical enterprise took place as part of the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to attract investment in the country," Schurikov wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday morning.

According to him, during the meeting the possibility of participation of the company of Azerbaijan in the future privatization of the plant was discussed.

