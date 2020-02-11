Change of President's Office head not to affect country's political course, implementation of important reforms – President's Office

The change of head of the President's Office of Ukraine in no way affects the political course of the state.

"There are important reforms ahead, and this is precisely what the team of Volodymyr Zelensky is focusing on," the President's Office commented on its Facebook page.

At the President's Office, they thanked Andriy Bohdan, its previous head, for his work, who had resigned.

"From today, the Office of the President of Ukraine is headed by Andriy Yermak. The previous leader, Andriy Bohdan, has resigned. The President's Office is grateful for his work during these months. The President's Office is confident that Andriy Yermak will cope with the responsibility entrusted to him," a statement says.