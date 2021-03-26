Economy

18:13 26.03.2021

Automobile company Bohdan Motors receives UAH 3.4 bln in losses in 2020

1 min read
Automobile company Bohdan Motors receives UAH 3.4 bln in losses in 2020

JSC Automobile Company Bohdan Motors, which unites the production assets of the Bohdan Corporation, in 2020, according to preliminary data, received a loss of UAH 3.4 billion, while in 2019 the net profit was UAH 609.22 million.

According to the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders of the company on April 27, published in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market, the uncovered loss of Bohdan Motors by the beginning of this year amounted to UAH 9.2 billion (a year earlier - UAH 5.8 billion).

As reported, in 2019, Bohdan Motors increased its net profit by 10.6 times by 2018.

Tags: #bohdan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:26 14.09.2020
SBI: Bohdan says during interrogation he has no confirmation of possible contacts of Ukrainian officials with Russian authorities

SBI: Bohdan says during interrogation he has no confirmation of possible contacts of Ukrainian officials with Russian authorities

15:26 12.06.2020
Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

11:03 11.03.2020
Bohdan declares millions of hryvnias on accounts in Ukraine, Slovakia, house, apartments, cars

Bohdan declares millions of hryvnias on accounts in Ukraine, Slovakia, house, apartments, cars

15:18 11.02.2020
Change of President's Office head not to affect country's political course, implementation of important reforms – President's Office

Change of President's Office head not to affect country's political course, implementation of important reforms – President's Office

15:09 11.02.2020
Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

12:51 11.02.2020
Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

11:34 30.01.2020
Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

Presidential office head, reps of SOCAR visit Odesa Port-Side Plant

10:12 11.11.2019
Bohdan about land market: we can triple agricultural production in five years, become strong agrarian state

Bohdan about land market: we can triple agricultural production in five years, become strong agrarian state

12:57 29.10.2019
Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

12:23 29.10.2019
President's Office sees no link between Steinmeier formula implementation, captives swap

President's Office sees no link between Steinmeier formula implementation, captives swap

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF and Ukraine to continue discussing set of fiscal and budgetary reforms in next few months - fund

Kyiv shuttle minibuses to ask local authorities to officially ban their operation, travel to rise in price

Electricity price for population to remain UAH 1.68 per kWh from April 1 – PM

Govt ready to pay UAH 8,000 to sole proprietorship in 'red' zones, expects for additional aid from local authorities – PM

MHP plans to pay $30 mln in dividends over 2020 or $0.2803 per share

LATEST

Ukravtodor starts reconstruction of bridge over North Crimean canal in Kherson region

China asks Ukraine to protect Chinese investors on Motor Sich issue

Ukraine exports 34.45 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2020/2021 MY

Ukraine's road industry until 2023 to completely switch to European standards - Ukravtodor

EBA supports exclusively judicial procedure for cancellation of special permits for subsoil use

IMF and Ukraine to continue discussing set of fiscal and budgetary reforms in next few months - fund

Philip Morris sees net profit rise by 5% in 2020

Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna has plan to help entrepreneurs during lockdown

Ukrzaliznytsia should separate car, locomotive repair branches by 2022 – govt's priority action plan

Coca-Cola triples capacity of beverage filling line at plant in Kyiv region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD