Automobile company Bohdan Motors receives UAH 3.4 bln in losses in 2020

JSC Automobile Company Bohdan Motors, which unites the production assets of the Bohdan Corporation, in 2020, according to preliminary data, received a loss of UAH 3.4 billion, while in 2019 the net profit was UAH 609.22 million.

According to the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders of the company on April 27, published in the information disclosure system of the National Commission on Securities and Stock Market, the uncovered loss of Bohdan Motors by the beginning of this year amounted to UAH 9.2 billion (a year earlier - UAH 5.8 billion).

As reported, in 2019, Bohdan Motors increased its net profit by 10.6 times by 2018.