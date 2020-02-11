Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Head of President's Office Andriy Bohdan and appointed President's Aide Andriy Yermak to head this post.

Respective decrees No.46/2020, No.47/2020 и No.48/2020 were posted on the president's website.

Zelensky appointed his adviser for judicial issues Andriy Bohdan as Head of Administration of President of Ukraine on May 21, 2019.

Bohdan was born in 1976. He worked as deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine from 2007 to 2010, then deputy minister of the Cabinet of Ministers (2010-2011) and government's commissioner on anti-corruption policy (2013-2014).

Yermak was born in 1971. In 1997, he founded International Law Firm and was engaged in the development of the first legislative acts in Ukraine in the field of intellectual property and commercial law. He headed the "Association of Entrepreneurs of Kyiv City." Through 2006-2010, he was aider of the people's deputy from the Party of Regions Elbrus Tadeyev.

On May 21, 2019, he held a post of President's Aide for Foreign Policy Issues.