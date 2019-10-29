Facts

12:57 29.10.2019

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not want head of the President's Office Andriy Bohdan to be present when Zelensky and Trump met in New York City.

"At the meeting with Trump? Honestly, I don't know. Volodymyr Oleksandrovych said I probably should not attend," Bohdan said, responding to a question by the Kyiv-based Ukrainska Pravda magazine about why he was not present for the meeting.

Bohdan said perhaps this was due to the negative attitude towards Bohdan when he was appointed head of the President's Office.

As reported, Zelensky on September 23-26 was on a working visit to the United States to participate in the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

Zelensky held a series of bilateral meetings there with foreign leaders, including Trump.

