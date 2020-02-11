Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

More attention will be given to Kyiv's foreign policy after Andriy Bohdan was relieved of his duties as head of the Office of the Ukrainian President and Volodymyr Zelensky's advisor Andriy Yermak was appointed to this post, leader of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia said.

"Yermak was usually in charge of foreign policy issues. Most likely, changes will occur in this field," Arakhamia said in comments to the Nash TV channel on Tuesday.

Yermak is not a new addition to the presidential team and no fundamental policy changes should be expected, he said.

President Zelensky earlier relieved Bohdan of his duties as head of the Office of the Ukrainian President and appointed Yermak, most recently an advisor to the president, to this post.