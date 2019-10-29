Facts

12:23 29.10.2019

President's Office sees no link between Steinmeier formula implementation, captives swap

2 min read
President's Office sees no link between Steinmeier formula implementation, captives swap

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Bohdan has said he believes that Kyiv stood no loss as a result of exchanging captives with Moscow on September 7.

"Again, we can talk endlessly about that. But there is a result, and this result is supported by the vast majority of citizens of Ukraine. What did we lose? I think that at this point there is no link between the Steinmeier formula, its implementation, and the exchange of captives. It was a reciprocal step to meet each other halfway. I don't know whether the second step will be taken. I hope it will," Bohdan said in an interview with the online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda, published on Tuesday morning.

Ukraine did not lose anything, and those steps only highlighted the rationality of the Ukrainian authorities, he said.

"And it was highly important to show our soldiers that they won't be abandoned in captivity there but, if something happens, the state will fight to the end to release them," Bohdan said.

Implementing the Steinmeier formula is a path toward peace, he said.

"The Steinmeier formula is a path toward peace. We are demonstrating it publicly: both to Ukraine and the rest of the world. And Russia, in turn, needs to respond somehow, because even society within Russia does not appreciate this 'I don't hear anything, I don't see anything' position. And, on the whole, it is necessary to understand that our active efforts, our peace-loving stance are intended not only for the international audience but also for citizens of Russia," Bohdan said.

Tags: #steinmeier_formula #bohdan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:57 29.10.2019
Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

13:58 16.10.2019
Zelensky lays down terms of Steinmeier formula's implementation

Zelensky lays down terms of Steinmeier formula's implementation

17:11 11.10.2019
G7 ambassadors in Ukraine express support to first wave of economic reforms at meeting with presidential office's team

G7 ambassadors in Ukraine express support to first wave of economic reforms at meeting with presidential office's team

10:32 10.10.2019
Mogherini confirms EU expectations that Steinmeier formula could lead to 'some progress'

Mogherini confirms EU expectations that Steinmeier formula could lead to 'some progress'

17:00 05.10.2019
Khmelytsky Regional Council makes appeal on inadmissibility of implementation of Steinmeier formula

Khmelytsky Regional Council makes appeal on inadmissibility of implementation of Steinmeier formula

14:44 02.10.2019
Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

13:51 02.10.2019
Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

13:03 02.10.2019
Olifer posts letter addressed to Sajdik saying Ukraine accepts text on implementation of Steinmeier formula of Sept 11

Olifer posts letter addressed to Sajdik saying Ukraine accepts text on implementation of Steinmeier formula of Sept 11

12:26 02.10.2019
Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

12:03 02.10.2019
Poroshenko says his supporters won't stand for Steinmeier formula

Poroshenko says his supporters won't stand for Steinmeier formula

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to make every effort to present real circumstances of Italian journalist Rocchelli's death – Avakov

JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

Zelensky recommended Bohdan to attend not his meeting with Trump

Ukraine's Foreign Minister announces start of disengagement of forces in Zolote, to be followed by Petrivske

Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

LATEST

Ukraine to make every effort to present real circumstances of Italian journalist Rocchelli's death – Avakov

OSCE envoy confirms resumption of Zolote disengagement process

JFO confirms reciprocal disengaging forces and weapons near Zolote

Ukrainian authorities' reps not going to testify to U.S. Congress in Trump impeachment case – FM

Ukraine's Foreign Minister announces start of disengagement of forces in Zolote, to be followed by Petrivske

Govt postpones enactment of new rules for crossing contact line in Donbas

NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

Ex-NACP head Korchak suspected of inaccurate property declaration

Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Chernyshov as head of Kyiv Regional State Administration instead of Mykhailo Bno-Airiian

If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD