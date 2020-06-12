Bohdan says Zelensky traded dreams about 'a country of happy people' without corruption for a 'warm bath' and allows himself to be manipulated

KYIV. June 12 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Former President's Office Head Andriy Bohdan has said President Volodymyr Zelensky traded "joint dreams of a country of happy people without corruption for a warm bath and the cheap whims of unprofessional and narcissistic people who manipulate the current head of state."

"About depriving me of power - I am so grateful to you, because my name will not be related to the chaos into which you are throwing the country. Let me remind you of one of our agreements - I promised that I will work honestly with you, until that moment until you let me leave. Since I was looking for high posts, but realizing the dream. And I did a lot in six months - you and the team democratically concentrated absolute power in the country, which you have turned into a laughing stock in four months," Bohdan said on Facebook on Thursday evening.

At the same time, Bohdan indicated that he intends to abide by the rules of business ethics, which do not allow decent people to comment on the period of joint activity, even when these people parted ways.

"Of course, I am a bearer of knowledge that is very sensitive for you and for the country, but believe me, I will remain a decent person," he said.

Earlier in an interview published by Ukrayinska Pravda on Wednesday, Zelensky expressed the view that power was "not useful" to Bohdan as an individual.

"Power changed him a lot. He has normal qualities, professional ones. What I saw, unfortunately, he did not. We need to deal with power, we must not change as a person. We must remain human and respect others, from within the team and outside of it. You don't have to show your power where it's wrong. Sometimes you need to include diplomacy, because he was almost the second person in the state, well, I think so. But you don't have to show everyone that you are the second person," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also indicated that he did not like the conflicts within the team. He did not like the demonstration of power.

"When I saw that Andriukha didn't see how the power was eating him up, that he was going to be eaten and that everything would end very badly, I decided that we needed ... I believe that from the very beginning I had a wrong decision with him because of the head of the President's Office, because from the very beginning I thought that he was a strong lawyer, that he wanted to put people in jail and that he should become Prosecutor General. I thought so. …Then we saw we didn't have enough people with such experience as he did to serve in the administration, in the President's Office," Zelensky said.

The president said he "saved" Bohdan from power.

"I'm not sure that he now thinks so too, but this is his business," Zelensky said.