10:12 11.11.2019

Bohdan about land market: we can triple agricultural production in five years, become strong agrarian state

Bohdan about land market: we can triple agricultural production in five years, become strong agrarian state

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Bohdan, believes that the opening of the farmland market for sale can turn Ukraine into one of the leading agricultural states in the world.

"We can triple agricultural production over five years. We can build processing plants, develop a strong agrarian country that does not have any polluting technologies," he said on the Freedom of Speech by Savik Shuster program on the Ukraina TV Channel during a discussion with leader of the Batkivschyna faction Yulia Tymoshenko, who said that the Verkhovna Rada would begin the consideration of the bill on the land market on November 12.

Bohdan is convinced that it is impossible to deprive Ukrainians of the right to dispose their land, which was revoked in 1917.

"Before that [1917] some 70 million people lived in Ukraine. As soon as Ukrainians were deprived of the right to own land, they went to Canada, the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Poland, improved the whole world. All these countries became agrarian, they all work, earn and are proud that there Ukrainians own the land. So let's give an opportunity to our Ukrainians and other people, Canadians, Argentines who come here and work, who have money, technology and who have the opportunity to work in Ukraine and show great results," he said.

The official noted that according to the proposed bill the citizens of Ukraine will have the prerogative for the purchase of land during more than four years.

