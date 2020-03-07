Facts

15:48 07.03.2020

Ukraine not mulling possibility of resuming water supply to occupied Crimea – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine not mulling possibility of resuming water supply to occupied Crimea – Kuleba

 Ukraine is not considering the possibility of resuming water supply from the Dnipro River to the occupied Crimea, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has stated.

"Ukraine is not considering the possibility of resuming the supply of Dnipro water to the occupied Crimea. Thant's it! I want all speculations, suspicions to stop," he said in the Podrobytsi Tyzhnia program on the Inter TV Channel.

At the same time, Kuleba emphasized that the authorities are working to ensure that the summit of the Normandy Four leaders is held in late April and called the liberation of Ukrainian prisoners "task number one."

"We are now talking with Russians about the release of prisoners, about additional disengagement points and the holding of the Normandy summit in late April in order to take another systematic step towards the de-occupation and resumption of the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the minister said.

Tags: #crimea #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:27 06.03.2020
Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

Shmyhal: Failure to supply water to Crimea will lead to humanitarian disaster

12:30 04.03.2020
Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

Crimean Mustafayev illegally detained in Russian pretrial detention facility complains of forced hunger – Denisova

11:22 02.03.2020
It would be mistake for Ukraine to limit itself to western vector - Deputy PM Kuleba

It would be mistake for Ukraine to limit itself to western vector - Deputy PM Kuleba

18:48 27.02.2020
Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

Vakarchuk's party presents 'Voice of Reason' strategy to return Donbas, Crimea

13:06 27.02.2020
Kuleba: Ukraine's joining NATO possible even while territories occupied

Kuleba: Ukraine's joining NATO possible even while territories occupied

11:49 26.02.2020
ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

ATR TV channel won't lose state support, to continue its broadcasting – Zelensky

11:33 26.02.2020
Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

Crimea won't become price for peace in Donbas - Zelensky

11:33 26.02.2020
Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

Zelensky says today he signs decree to mark Day of Crimea's Resistance to Russian Occupation on Feb 26

18:17 24.02.2020
Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

Ukraine's FM points out inadmissibility of attempts to legalize Russia's occupation of Crimea to Serbian ambassador

17:37 20.02.2020
Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

Strategy of Crimea's de-occupation to be developed soon – official

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says Putin has one year to strike deal to end war in Donbas – interview with The Guardian

Another person with suspected coronavirus hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – regional administration

Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

More than 400 media representatives request accreditation to cover MH17 litigation – judge

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier killed on March 6 – JFO

LATEST

Zelensky says Putin has one year to strike deal to end war in Donbas – interview with The Guardian

Local councils should be constructive, local elections held under auspices of competition – Trofimov

Another person with suspected coronavirus hospitalized in Chernivtsi region – regional administration

Zelensky says new Cabinet independent of oligarchs, expects "certain steps" from NBU

Some 49 Ukrainians on board Grand Princess cruise liner – Foreign Ministry

Decentralization reform should be held before local elections – deputy head of president's office

Court on MH17 disaster still doesn't know how many witnesses will be heard – judge

More than 400 media representatives request accreditation to cover MH17 litigation – judge

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier killed on March 6 – JFO

Servant of People registers bill on guaranteeing equal rights of citizens in SOE, banks' supervisory boards, boards of directors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD