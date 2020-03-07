Ukraine not mulling possibility of resuming water supply to occupied Crimea – Kuleba

Ukraine is not considering the possibility of resuming water supply from the Dnipro River to the occupied Crimea, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has stated.

"Ukraine is not considering the possibility of resuming the supply of Dnipro water to the occupied Crimea. Thant's it! I want all speculations, suspicions to stop," he said in the Podrobytsi Tyzhnia program on the Inter TV Channel.

At the same time, Kuleba emphasized that the authorities are working to ensure that the summit of the Normandy Four leaders is held in late April and called the liberation of Ukrainian prisoners "task number one."

"We are now talking with Russians about the release of prisoners, about additional disengagement points and the holding of the Normandy summit in late April in order to take another systematic step towards the de-occupation and resumption of the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the minister said.