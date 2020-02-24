Facts

Go-A band to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2020 in the Netherlands

 The winner in the final of the National Eurovision Song Contest 2020 has become Go-A electro-folk group, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has said.

The winner received a maximum of six points from the jury and the audience.

Khayat took the second place (four points from the jury and five from the audience), and Krut took the third place (five points from the judges and four from the audience).

Before the finals, bookmakers called duo Tvorchi the front-runner. However, they received two points from the judges and three points from the audience.

Eurovision 2020 will be held in Rotterdam ( Netherlands) on May 12-16.

In 2019, Ukraine did not participate in the competition due to criticism of the singer Maruv in the society because of her performance in Russia. The National Public Broadcasting Company and the winner of the 2019 National Selection refused to sign the contract.

Tags: #eurovision
