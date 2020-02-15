Facts

13:43 15.02.2020

Ukraine, Iran deciding where, when flight recorders of plane downed near Tehran to be decrypted – Ukrainian FM

1 min read
Ukraine, Iran deciding where, when flight recorders of plane downed near Tehran to be decrypted – Ukrainian FM

Ukraine is coordinating with Iran where and when the flight recorders of the downed Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 would be decrypted, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"We're now deciding with the Iranians where, in what specific place, and with which partners' help it would be done. You know that a French option is being discussed, there is a suggestion. It is very complicated equipment, which is difficult to transport. Therefore, we must approach a shared point when to do that. Because it is a sensitive matter we want to give Iranians certain time to understand how to ensure full transparency of this procedure," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Tags: #prystaiko #iran #uia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:09 15.02.2020
Preparation for Normandy format meeting underway, probably it won't be held in April – FM

Preparation for Normandy format meeting underway, probably it won't be held in April – FM

12:06 15.02.2020
Iran won't touch black box without presence of all interested parties – Iranian FM

Iran won't touch black box without presence of all interested parties – Iranian FM

18:39 05.02.2020
No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

15:57 04.02.2020
France ready to explore 'black boxes' of UIA if Ukraine asks for it – French ambassador

France ready to explore 'black boxes' of UIA if Ukraine asks for it – French ambassador

16:22 03.02.2020
EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

13:33 03.02.2020
Iran says it will no longer share with Ukraine information about Boeing crash

Iran says it will no longer share with Ukraine information about Boeing crash

16:41 01.02.2020
UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

13:57 30.01.2020
Ukraine insists that 'black boxes' from UIA plane downed over Tehran should be deciphered on its territory – Riaboshapka

Ukraine insists that 'black boxes' from UIA plane downed over Tehran should be deciphered on its territory – Riaboshapka

12:50 21.01.2020
Iran says Ukrainian jet was downed by two short-range missiles – Bloomberg

Iran says Ukrainian jet was downed by two short-range missiles – Bloomberg

17:37 20.01.2020
Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Ukraine to insist that Iran pass it 'black boxes' from downed UIA plane – Prystaiko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

Not documents defend state, but army, nuclear weapon and NATO – Zelensky on Budapest memo

Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

Preparation for Normandy format meeting underway, probably it won't be held in April – FM

Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

LATEST

Zelensky: There is no other platform as for now except for Normandy format

Zelensky displeased that 'Crimean issue' being discussed in no format now, says United States could play a part

Zelensky: Attempt to reach complete ceasefire in Donbas after Paris in vain, effective mechanisms needed

Not documents defend state, but army, nuclear weapon and NATO – Zelensky on Budapest memo

Zelensky: Over 200 Ukrainians held in Donbas, over 100 Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars – in Crimea, Russia

Zelensky announces intention to hold local elections in Donbas in Oct only by Ukrainian laws

Kyiv ready for dialogue with Donbas' civilians, not with region's unrecognized leaders – Zelensky

Zelensky: It is not quite right to say 'war in Ukraine,' it's war in Europe

Ukrainian soldier injured amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas over past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Zelensky to meet with IMF Managing Director, NATO Secretary General in Munich

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD