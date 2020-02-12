With joint effort Ukraine and EU can put 'language' issue to bed - European Commissioner Varhelyi

European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi believes that with joint effort Ukraine and the European Union will be able to put an end to the "language" issue.

"We are looking at the law [Ukrainian law on education] passed by the Parliament and I think that it is also important to have the respective minorities not only approving but also feeling comfortable with it and its implementation. But I understand that the Ukrainian Government is also working in that direction so I think with a joint effort we can get there and we can put this issue to bed," he said at a briefing with Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The European Commissioner emphasized that protecting minorities is a European value.

"On the minorities as you know the protection of people belonging to minorities is a European value, a European value that we cherish and which we implement not only in the European Union but also outside in all countries with which we have such strong relations like with Ukraine," he said.