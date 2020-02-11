Zelensky authorizes Kuznetsov to represent Ukraine in TCG humanitarian subgroup in Lutkovska's place

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Hennadiy Kuznetsov Ukraine's authorized representative to the working subgroups of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the conflict in Donbas.

Presidential decree No. 51/2020 makes changes to the June 19, 2019 decree No. 414, authorizing Kuznetsov to represent Ukraine in the TCG humanitarian subgroup.

Kuznetsov's predecessor, Valeriya Lutkovska, has been relieved of her duties.