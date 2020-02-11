Facts

17:13 11.02.2020

Zelensky authorizes Kuznetsov to represent Ukraine in TCG humanitarian subgroup in Lutkovska's place

1 min read
Zelensky authorizes Kuznetsov to represent Ukraine in TCG humanitarian subgroup in Lutkovska's place

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Hennadiy Kuznetsov Ukraine's authorized representative to the working subgroups of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on the conflict in Donbas.

Presidential decree No. 51/2020 makes changes to the June 19, 2019 decree No. 414, authorizing Kuznetsov to represent Ukraine in the TCG humanitarian subgroup.

Kuznetsov's predecessor, Valeriya Lutkovska, has been relieved of her duties.

Tags: #zelensky #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:56 11.02.2020
Zelensky: "Power is an opportunity. I have the chance to help."

Zelensky: "Power is an opportunity. I have the chance to help."

15:27 11.02.2020
Elections in U.S. not to affect Washington-Kyiv relations – Zelensky

Elections in U.S. not to affect Washington-Kyiv relations – Zelensky

14:50 11.02.2020
Zelensky believes only future generations can restore 'prewar' level of Ukrainian-Russian relations

Zelensky believes only future generations can restore 'prewar' level of Ukrainian-Russian relations

14:45 11.02.2020
Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

14:39 11.02.2020
Putin understands that war must end – Zelensky

Putin understands that war must end – Zelensky

14:08 11.02.2020
Zelensky: Our main broad strategy is to not lose country

Zelensky: Our main broad strategy is to not lose country

12:51 11.02.2020
Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

Zelensky dismisses head of president's office Bohdan, appoints Yermak instead

12:05 11.02.2020
Zelensky: One cannot live in constant conflict inside team

Zelensky: One cannot live in constant conflict inside team

15:31 10.02.2020
European Commissioner Varhelyi to meet with President Zelensky during visit to Ukraine

European Commissioner Varhelyi to meet with President Zelensky during visit to Ukraine

15:13 06.02.2020
Zelensky hopes to hold online voting through smartphone at elections in Ukraine

Zelensky hopes to hold online voting through smartphone at elections in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Elections in U.S. not to affect Washington-Kyiv relations – Zelensky

Change of President's Office head not to affect country's political course, implementation of important reforms – President's Office

Zelensky believes only future generations can restore 'prewar' level of Ukrainian-Russian relations

Zelensky, Merkel expect progress in disengagement in Donbas

Putin understands that war must end – Zelensky

LATEST

Change of President's Office head not to affect country's political course, implementation of important reforms – President's Office

Kyiv to step up its foreign policy after new head of Office of Ukrainian President appointed

Five Ukrainian citizens being tested for coronavirus

Ukrainians evacuated from Hubei province will be held in quarantine in two rest houses in Kyiv region

Court selects measure of restraint in form of own recognizance for Marusia Zvirobiy

Merkel to skip this year's Munich Security Conference, Lavrov to represent Russia

Ukraine evacuates its citizens from Chinese province of Hubei on Tuesday – embassy

G7 ambassadors emphasize that appointment, dismissal of NABU, SAPO leadership should take place according to established laws

No casualties reported amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Eight people killed, 40 injured in mass riots in southern Kazakhstan

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD