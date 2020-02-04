Facts

12:34 04.02.2020

Dubilet: Electronic elections is a way to return youth to voting stations

2 min read
Dubilet: Electronic elections is a way to return youth to voting stations

Ukrainian Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Dmytro Dubilet has said electronic elections in Ukraine can become a reality when some major international company presents an industrial solution.

"To be honest, I'm not leading this direction, but I will give a subjective opinion. It seems to me that this thing can become a reality when some large well-known company, like Microsoft, presents an industrial solution. When the company says, 'Look, here our solution is for governments around the world, and I guarantee that this system cannot be hacked.' Then society will have enough confidence to decide to implement such systems," Dubilet said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Dubilet said any decision that the government wants to create domestically can fuel negativity and distrust on the part of society.

In addition, the minister noted that the launch of electronic elections does not imply a denial of the opportunity to vote in a traditional way.

"In general, this is a very important thing. There is a well-known problem all over the world that a younger society is less active in elections, despite the fact that elections are what most affect young people. Therefore, electronic elections are a way to get young people back to the polls," he said.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #dubilet
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:13 04.02.2020
Dubilet proposes to link president's, PM's, speaker's bonuses to GDP growth

Dubilet proposes to link president's, PM's, speaker's bonuses to GDP growth

12:10 23.01.2020
Population of Ukraine totals 37.289 mln people – e-census data

Population of Ukraine totals 37.289 mln people – e-census data

18:43 15.01.2020
Government calculates Ukraine's population, electronic census info to be released next week

Government calculates Ukraine's population, electronic census info to be released next week

13:51 15.01.2020
Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

Cabinet during this week to pay UAH 200,000 of assistance to families of those killed in plane crash in Iran

13:34 15.01.2020
Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

Cabinet appoints members of National Commission for State Language Standards - MP Honcharenko

11:15 15.01.2020
Govt not planning to create secured gas reserve for 2020

Govt not planning to create secured gas reserve for 2020

13:49 21.12.2019
Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

Ukrainian govt publishes trilateral protocol on gas

12:41 02.12.2019
Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

Energy ministers announces political decision to reshuffle top managers of strategic companies, including Naftogaz, Ukrenergo

16:55 28.11.2019
Cabinet imposes sanctions on 131 legal entities for activities in Crimea

Cabinet imposes sanctions on 131 legal entities for activities in Crimea

16:50 08.11.2019
Minister Dubilet asks to provide state guard for him

Minister Dubilet asks to provide state guard for him

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dubilet proposes to link president's, PM's, speaker's bonuses to GDP growth

Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Suspected novel coronavirus cases not confirmed in Kyiv – Health Ministry

Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

LATEST

Rada appoints Denys Shmyhal as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Rada dismisses Aliona Babak as Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Suspected novel coronavirus cases not confirmed in Kyiv – Health Ministry

Turkey considering Ukraine as strategic partner, not competitor – Erdogan

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 12 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on military, technical cooperation

Ukraine hopes for Turkey's help in prisoner release process – Zelensky

EU, Ukraine to continue developing wide common agenda with London after Brexit

Iran says it will no longer share with Ukraine information about Boeing crash

Yermak hopes Ukraine will come to next Normandy meeting with new package of agreements to hold local elections in Oct throughout the country, incl. in ORDLO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD