Rada proposes improved conditions for joining military service

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to improve the conditions for concluding a contract for military service.

The relevant draft law No. 14283 on amendments to certain laws on improving the conditions for concluding a contract for military service and providing a deferral from conscription for military service during mobilization was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on December 8, the parliament's website reports.

As noted in the explanatory note, the draft law provides for amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service". The changes propose to provide the opportunity to conclude or renegotiate contracts with increased motivational factors for servicemen who are undergoing military service by conscription during mobilization, for a special period, by conscription from among reservists, as well as for those who are already in military service under a contract. The draft law provides for the possibility of accepting military service under a contract with increased motivational factors for servicemen from other types of service and those subject to military service. In addition, the draft law proposes to establish the terms of contracts during a special period within the range of one to five years, with the possibility of re-signing the next contract for a period of 1 to 10 years. The amendments to the law also provide for the possibility of re-signing contracts with increased motivational factors with graduates of institutions of professional pre-higher and higher military education.

The draft also provides for amendments to the law "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization," which provide citizens of Ukraine who have served in military service under a contract with increased motivational factors and were discharged after the expiration of its term, the right to a deferral from conscription for twelve months from the date of discharge from military service under the contract.

The government proposes to expand the range of entities that verify the grounds for granting conscripts a deferral from conscription during mobilization and its registration. According to the draft law, such a check should be carried out not only by territorial recruitment and social support centers, but also by the Central Directorate and regional bodies of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the relevant unit of the intelligence agencies of Ukraine.