Cabinet approves duty-free equipment imports for GORO Mountain Resort development

Photo: https://me.gov.ua

On Thursday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the list and quantities of equipment and components that Slavski LLC (Lviv) will be able to import into Ukraine for the implementation of its investment project. This equipment will be exempt from import duties, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

This preferential treatment is part of the state support for investors implementing projects with significant investment.

"The mechanism of state support for investors works in practice. Exemption from import duties on equipment for Slavski LLC’s project is another example of how the state creates real incentives for businesses to invest in Ukraine. Such initiatives help launch modern manufacturing, increase the competitiveness of the economy, and strengthen investor confidence," the press service cited Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

State support for projects with significant investment is one of the key tools of the Made in Ukraine policy. Enterprises investing EUR 12 million or more can receive up to 30% of their capital investments from the state — in particular, for connections to engineering networks, construction of substations, power lines, and other infrastructure facilities. The state support program for large investment projects also provides profit tax exemption for five years after the project launch.

As previously reported, on June 12, 2025 in Lviv, two special investment agreements were signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Slavske village council, and Slavski LLC and Rozhanka Park LLC, which are implementing the ski and recreational infrastructure of the GORO Mountain Resort project.