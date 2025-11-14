Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:38 14.11.2025

Cabinet approves duty-free equipment imports for GORO Mountain Resort development

2 min read
Cabinet approves duty-free equipment imports for GORO Mountain Resort development
Photo: https://me.gov.ua

On Thursday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the list and quantities of equipment and components that Slavski LLC (Lviv) will be able to import into Ukraine for the implementation of its investment project. This equipment will be exempt from import duties, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

This preferential treatment is part of the state support for investors implementing projects with significant investment.

"The mechanism of state support for investors works in practice. Exemption from import duties on equipment for Slavski LLC’s project is another example of how the state creates real incentives for businesses to invest in Ukraine. Such initiatives help launch modern manufacturing, increase the competitiveness of the economy, and strengthen investor confidence," the press service cited Vitaliy Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

State support for projects with significant investment is one of the key tools of the Made in Ukraine policy. Enterprises investing EUR 12 million or more can receive up to 30% of their capital investments from the state — in particular, for connections to engineering networks, construction of substations, power lines, and other infrastructure facilities. The state support program for large investment projects also provides profit tax exemption for five years after the project launch.

As previously reported, on June 12, 2025 in Lviv, two special investment agreements were signed between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the Slavske village council, and Slavski LLC and Rozhanka Park LLC, which are implementing the ski and recreational infrastructure of the GORO Mountain Resort project.

Tags: #goro_mountain_resort #slavski #cabinet_of_ministers

MORE ABOUT

10:06 14.11.2025
Govt greenlights EUR 100 mln French grant to rebuild infrastructure in 2026-2027

Govt greenlights EUR 100 mln French grant to rebuild infrastructure in 2026-2027

16:45 12.11.2025
Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

09:48 11.11.2025
European Solidarity demands proper response from president to Mindich's case, initiates govt resignation

European Solidarity demands proper response from president to Mindich's case, initiates govt resignation

16:58 27.10.2025
Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

15:02 22.10.2025
Ukrainian govt allows procurement for critical infrastructure restoration, protection without open tenders

Ukrainian govt allows procurement for critical infrastructure restoration, protection without open tenders

11:50 21.10.2025
Cabinet allocates UAH 6 bln for protective structures, energy and railway infrastructure restoration

Cabinet allocates UAH 6 bln for protective structures, energy and railway infrastructure restoration

16:30 14.10.2025
Cabinet extends payment period for compensation for employment of IDPs in front-line areas to 6 months

Cabinet extends payment period for compensation for employment of IDPs in front-line areas to 6 months

18:03 13.10.2025
Ukraine, Slovakia intend to agree on technical, financial cooperation

Ukraine, Slovakia intend to agree on technical, financial cooperation

18:01 13.10.2025
Cabinet adds risk management module to business inspection system

Cabinet adds risk management module to business inspection system

14:30 13.10.2025
Ukrainian govt shortens heating season by 1 month

Ukrainian govt shortens heating season by 1 month

HOT NEWS

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Serial production of Ukrainian drones-interceptors of Shahed UAVs Octopus launched

Yermak and US Chargé d'Affaires discuss corruption, Russian aggression

Zelenskyy discusses possible areas of future cooperation with ex ambassador to USA Markarova

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Hrynchuk denies outside influence on her work as Ukrainian energy minister

Russian attack leaves 10 apartment buildings in Kyiv without gas

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Schools in Lviv, Chortkiv to be modernized to NZEB standard with support from Norway – NEFCO

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

AD
AD