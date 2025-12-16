Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:27 16.12.2025

Cabinet dismisses Dpty Minister of Economy Teliupa

1 min read
Cabinet dismisses Dpty Minister of Economy Teliupa

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Andriy Teliupa from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

According to the order No. 1425 of December 15, Teliupa was dismissed at his own request.

The government appointed Telyupa as Deputy Minister of Economy in August 2024. Prior to that, since January 2022, he was the Director of the Procurement Department of the National Bank of Ukraine. Previously, he headed the Procurement Transformation Office of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways). In addition, from October 2017 to May 2020, he worked as a reform project manager in the reform support team of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Tags: #teliupa #cabinet_of_ministers

MORE ABOUT

11:40 16.12.2025
Cabinet updates rules for professional adaptation of veterans, their family members, families of fallen Defenders

Cabinet updates rules for professional adaptation of veterans, their family members, families of fallen Defenders

15:15 09.12.2025
Rada proposes improved conditions for joining military service

Rada proposes improved conditions for joining military service

09:35 03.12.2025
Ukrainian govt adopts cyberincident response plan with 6 levels of criticality

Ukrainian govt adopts cyberincident response plan with 6 levels of criticality

18:40 01.12.2025
Cabinet instructs departments to ensure unhindered connection of cogeneration units to grid – Svyrydenko

Cabinet instructs departments to ensure unhindered connection of cogeneration units to grid – Svyrydenko

12:45 17.11.2025
Cabinet approves action plan to update supervisory boards, executive bodies of SOEs in energy sector

Cabinet approves action plan to update supervisory boards, executive bodies of SOEs in energy sector

12:38 14.11.2025
Cabinet approves duty-free equipment imports for GORO Mountain Resort development

Cabinet approves duty-free equipment imports for GORO Mountain Resort development

10:06 14.11.2025
Govt greenlights EUR 100 mln French grant to rebuild infrastructure in 2026-2027

Govt greenlights EUR 100 mln French grant to rebuild infrastructure in 2026-2027

16:45 12.11.2025
Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

09:48 11.11.2025
European Solidarity demands proper response from president to Mindich's case, initiates govt resignation

European Solidarity demands proper response from president to Mindich's case, initiates govt resignation

16:58 27.10.2025
Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

HOT NEWS

Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine to be signed in Netherlands with Zelenskyy's participation Tuesday - Zhovkva

Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

Pistol used to kill Parubiy found – Prosecutor General

US security guarantees for Ukraine include military response to new Russian attack – Tusk

LATEST

URCS helps victims of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia region

Concept of underwater mine clearance developed by Ministry of Defense

Italy, Bulgaria, Malta, Belgium look for alternatives to a loan to Ukraine at expense of Russian assets – media

Russian strikes leave 430,000 consumers without electricity in Odesa, Donetsk regions - Ministry of Energy

Poland will not participate in the peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, will help with logistics – PM Tusk

Convention on compensation commission for Ukraine to be signed in Netherlands with Zelenskyy's participation Tuesday - Zhovkva

Russian military most active on western outskirts of Pokrovsk, increasing pressure on Myrnohrad

Coalition of Willing leaders decide on support force deployment to Ukraine - Zhovkva

Threats motivated by national intolerance are unacceptable - FM Sybiha on attacks on Ukrainian citizens in Poznan

Pistol used to kill Parubiy found – Prosecutor General

AD
AD