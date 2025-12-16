Cabinet dismisses Dpty Minister of Economy Teliupa

The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed Andriy Teliupa from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine.

According to the order No. 1425 of December 15, Teliupa was dismissed at his own request.

The government appointed Telyupa as Deputy Minister of Economy in August 2024. Prior to that, since January 2022, he was the Director of the Procurement Department of the National Bank of Ukraine. Previously, he headed the Procurement Transformation Office of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways). In addition, from October 2017 to May 2020, he worked as a reform project manager in the reform support team of the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine.