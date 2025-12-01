Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:40 01.12.2025

Cabinet instructs departments to ensure unhindered connection of cogeneration units to grid – Svyrydenko


The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine instructed relevant departments and authorities to make the process of connecting cogeneration units to the general grid unhindered, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"We instructed the Ministry of Energy, the State Energy Supervision Agency, the Ministry of Development, and the regional and Kyiv City Military Administrations to ensure an unhindered process of connecting cogeneration units to the general grid. Additionally, hotlines on energy issues will operate to respond to violations, particularly with the involvement of law enforcement agencies if necessary," Svyrydenko wrote on his Telegram channel following Monday's government meeting.

The Cabinet of Ministers also appealed to the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), requesting that the commission develop solutions to create favorable conditions and report back to the government within a week.

On Monday, the Cabinet of Ministers simplified the procedure for installing distributed generation facilities, removed capacity restrictions on these facilities, resumed the competition for generating capacity, and established a special gas price for cogeneration plants in front-line regions.

