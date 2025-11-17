Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:45 17.11.2025

Cabinet approves action plan to update supervisory boards, executive bodies of SOEs in energy sector

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved an action plan to update the composition of the supervisory boards and executive bodies of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Ukraine’s energy sector, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced.

"We are continuing the complete reboot of the energy sector. At a government meeting, we approved an action plan to update the composition of the supervisory boards and executive bodies of state-owned companies of the fuel and energy complex," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

According to her, the key task is to form a new management through the update of the supervisory boards of all state-owned companies of the energy sector.

In particular: state-owned Energoatom – formation of a new composition of the supervisory board; state-owned Naftogaz – competitive selection for the supervisory board and formation of the Group’s executive bodies (Ukrgazvydobuvannia, Ukrnafta, Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine), Ukrhydroenergo – appointment of a state representative to the supervisory board; competition for the head of the executive body; GTS Operator of Ukraine – update of the state representative on the supervisory board; completion of the competition for the head of the executive body; NPC (National Power Company) Ukrenergo – renewal of the state representative on the supervisory board; Centrenergo, Ukrainian Distribution Grids, Regional Grids, Nyzhniodnistrovska HPP, Kremenchuk CHPP – formation of a new composition of supervisory boards, Guaranteed Buyer – transformation into a joint-stock company and formation of a new supervisory board; renewal of the charters, regulations on supervisory boards and principles of their formation in accordance with the OECD Guidelines for Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises.

"The primary task this week is to approve the new supervisory board of Energoatom. Coordination of the implementation of the plan is entrusted to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture. We will report on progress regularly," the prime minister said.

