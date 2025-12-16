Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:40 16.12.2025

Cabinet updates rules for professional adaptation of veterans, their family members, families of fallen Defenders

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has updated the rules for professional and social adaptation of veterans, their family members, and families of deceased Defenders, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs has said.

"The circle of those entitled to professional adaptation has been expanded. For the period of martial law and for 12 months after its end, the program also extends to veterans from among active military personnel, reservists, volunteers of the Territorial Defense Organization, police officers, rescuers and other security and defense forces, as well as to members of their families. In particular, the right to adaptation is granted to families of military personnel who went missing under special circumstances or died while defending Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Also, from now on, the program includes confirmation and assignment of professional qualifications through qualification centers accredited by the National Qualifications Agency, which will allow confirming one's professional experience without retraining.

In addition, the approaches to driver training have been updated, according to which now the training, retraining and advanced training of drivers takes place in accordance with the general state procedure in force in the field of training drivers of vehicles.

Among other things, the maximum cost of professional adaptation services for each direction has been determined; the conditions of participation now depend on employment status; a number of requirements have been canceled, in particular: submission of individual rehabilitation programs for persons with disabilities; limitation of the terms of professional training for working professions; the need for referrals and additional monitoring.

"These changes are aimed at making professional adaptation more accessible, simpler and closer to the real needs of veterans and their families - regardless of their place of residence or life circumstances," the ministry said.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers #ministry_of_veterans_affairs

