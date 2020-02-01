Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Ukraine on Monday, February 3, the press service of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported.

During the visit, a meeting with Zelensky and the holding of the eighth meeting of the Ukraine-Turkey High Level Strategic Council are planned. The parties will discuss ways to deepen strategic partnership and cooperation in all areas, after which the signing of Ukrainian-Turkish bilateral documents and a joint meeting with media representatives at 13:40 at the Mariyinsky Palace are expected.

Zelensky and Erdogan will also visit the Ukrainian-Turkish business forum, which will be held at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.