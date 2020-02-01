Facts

12:53 01.02.2020

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

1 min read
Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Ukraine on Monday, February 3, the press service of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reported.

During the visit, a meeting with Zelensky and the holding of the eighth meeting of the Ukraine-Turkey High Level Strategic Council are planned. The parties will discuss ways to deepen strategic partnership and cooperation in all areas, after which the signing of Ukrainian-Turkish bilateral documents and a joint meeting with media representatives at 13:40 at the Mariyinsky Palace are expected.

Zelensky and Erdogan will also visit the Ukrainian-Turkish business forum, which will be held at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Tags: #zelensky #turkey #erdogan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:20 31.01.2020
Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

14:45 31.01.2020
Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

14:03 31.01.2020
Pompeo: There were, are no conditions for Zelensky's visit to Washington

Pompeo: There were, are no conditions for Zelensky's visit to Washington

14:00 31.01.2020
U.S. supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, integration with EU and NATO - Pompeo

U.S. supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, integration with EU and NATO - Pompeo

13:35 31.01.2020
Zelensky says Trump impeachment trial didn't make Ukraine-U.S. relations worse

Zelensky says Trump impeachment trial didn't make Ukraine-U.S. relations worse

13:27 31.01.2020
Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

Ukraine invites U.S. companies to bid for development of Black Sea shelf

12:51 31.01.2020
Zelensky hopes for appointment of special rep of U.S. State Department for resolving Donbas conflict, de-occupation of Crimea

Zelensky hopes for appointment of special rep of U.S. State Department for resolving Donbas conflict, de-occupation of Crimea

12:47 31.01.2020
Zelensky: U.S. has been, is, will be key ally in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

Zelensky: U.S. has been, is, will be key ally in protecting Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

11:56 29.01.2020
Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

Zelensky: Heroes of Battle of Kruty similar to nowadays defenders of Ukraine in Donbas epitomize future generations

13:28 28.01.2020
Zelensky's remark that WWII was prompted by 'collusion between totalitarian regimes' unacceptable – Kremlin

Zelensky's remark that WWII was prompted by 'collusion between totalitarian regimes' unacceptable – Kremlin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

LATEST

Council of Europe ready for cooperation with Ukraine for implementation of Budapest convention on cybercrime

UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

Case of novel coronavirus with Rivne resident who returned from China not confirmed

No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD