Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

Over the road accident with the participation of an armored infantry fighting vehicle of illegal armed groups led by the Russian Federation on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region the settlement of Khoroshe has been left without power, and the enemy is preparing information for media to accuse the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the incident, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On January 31, as a result of a hitting a power transmission tower on Shkilna Street in the temporarily occupied settlement of Khoroshe (Luhansk region) by an armored infantry fighting vehicle from the fourth separate motorized rifle brigade of the second army corps of the occupying forces led by the Russian Federation in Luhansk region, power lines were completely damaged and the settlement has been left without power," the headquarters said on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

According to the Joint Forces, representatives of the local occupation administration, "mimicked by the so-called "LPR" authorities, trying to hide the fact of involvement of mercenaries of the illegal armed groups in this incident, prepared a series of messages on their information resources that are aimed at accusing the Ukrainian Armed Forces of shelling civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure."

The headquarters said that this fact once again "emphasizes the meanness of the Russian-occupying authorities in attempts to discredit Ukraine before the international community."

"The Joint Forces never fired and will never fire on the housing sector, endangering the civilians who live there. Respect for their fellow citizens, unconditional compliance with agreements and obligations undertaken is an honor for the Joint Forces, unlike the adherents of the "Russian world" for whom conscious lies have long been the norm," the JFO headquarters said.