Facts

11:45 01.02.2020

Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

2 min read
Blackout in Khoroshe occurred over road accident with enemy's fighting vehicle, plans to accuse Ukrainian Armed Forces

Over the road accident with the participation of an armored infantry fighting vehicle of illegal armed groups led by the Russian Federation on the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region the settlement of Khoroshe has been left without power, and the enemy is preparing information for media to accuse the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the incident, the press center of the headquarters of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"On January 31, as a result of a hitting a power transmission tower on Shkilna Street in the temporarily occupied settlement of Khoroshe (Luhansk region) by an armored infantry fighting vehicle from the fourth separate motorized rifle brigade of the second army corps of the occupying forces led by the Russian Federation in Luhansk region, power lines were completely damaged and the settlement has been left without power," the headquarters said on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

According to the Joint Forces, representatives of the local occupation administration, "mimicked by the so-called "LPR" authorities, trying to hide the fact of involvement of mercenaries of the illegal armed groups in this incident, prepared a series of messages on their information resources that are aimed at accusing the Ukrainian Armed Forces of shelling civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure."

The headquarters said that this fact once again "emphasizes the meanness of the Russian-occupying authorities in attempts to discredit Ukraine before the international community."

"The Joint Forces never fired and will never fire on the housing sector, endangering the civilians who live there. Respect for their fellow citizens, unconditional compliance with agreements and obligations undertaken is an honor for the Joint Forces, unlike the adherents of the "Russian world" for whom conscious lies have long been the norm," the JFO headquarters said.

Tags: #blackouts #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:20 01.02.2020
Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

Minsk ready to support U.S. participation in settlement in Ukraine

13:49 01.02.2020
Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

Defense Ministry reports one ceasefire violation in Donbas since early hours of Feb 1

12:13 01.02.2020
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas eight times

09:57 31.01.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid six enemy attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

10:50 24.01.2020
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:47 20.01.2020
One Ukrainian soldier killed, another 10 injured amid enemy attacks on Jan 18 - JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed, another 10 injured amid enemy attacks on Jan 18 - JFO HQ

12:21 18.01.2020
One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Jan 17 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier wounded amid eight enemy attacks in Donbas on Jan 17 – JFO HQ

10:15 15.01.2020
Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid 10 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

10:56 10.01.2020
One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

One KIA, one WIA amid six enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

10:28 09.01.2020
Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Three Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid five enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

LATEST

Council of Europe ready for cooperation with Ukraine for implementation of Budapest convention on cybercrime

UIA in dialog with Iran on returning baggage of PS752 accident victims, counts on start of paying compensation soon

Case of novel coronavirus with Rivne resident who returned from China not confirmed

No cases of new coronavirus disease recorded in Ukraine – Health ministry

Zelensky, Erdogan to take part in Ukrainian-Turkish business forum in Kyiv on Feb 3

Constitutional Court receives submission by 50 MPs on constitutionality of limiting deputy immunity

Embassy reports 60 Ukrainians remain in China's Hubei, some ask for evacuation

Zelensky sets out tasks to prevent Chinese coronavirus spread in Ukraine for govt

Zelensky: Ukraine ready to expand cooperation with U.S. in defense sector, considering possibility of purchasing new weapons

Pompeo: There were, are no conditions for Zelensky's visit to Washington

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD