Blackouts introduced in Kyiv city and region to avoid accidents – DTEK

Power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv city and region in order to avoid accidents, the press service of DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids has reported.

"NPC Ukrenergo introduced blackouts in Kyiv region in order to avoid accidents from 23.34 on October 19," the company said.

The blackouts will reportedly last no more than 4 hours per customer.

"However, it can be repeated within a day after 4 hours if Ukrenergo does not cancel the use of stabilization blackouts. For example, if your house was disconnected from 10:00 to 14:00 in the morning, if the stabilization blackouts continue throughout the day, the second blackout will be from 18.00 to 22.00 and from 02.00 to 06.00," DTEK said.

The list of settlements, which may be affected, is posted on the DTEK website.

"To support the power system, we urge all residents of the region to consume electricity moderately – turn on energy-intensive appliances one by one, reduce electricity consumption as much as possible in the evening from 17.00 to 23.00. We ask business clients to limit the use of outdoor lighting on the facades of offices, restaurants, shopping centers," the company again said, noting that it will help reduce the need for blackouts or the number of homes that are disconnected.