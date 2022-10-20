Facts

09:54 20.10.2022

Blackouts introduced in Kyiv city and region to avoid accidents – DTEK

2 min read
Blackouts introduced in Kyiv city and region to avoid accidents – DTEK

Power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv city and region in order to avoid accidents, the press service of DTEK Kyiv Regional Grids has reported.

"NPC Ukrenergo introduced blackouts in Kyiv region in order to avoid accidents from 23.34 on October 19," the company said.

The blackouts will reportedly last no more than 4 hours per customer.

"However, it can be repeated within a day after 4 hours if Ukrenergo does not cancel the use of stabilization blackouts. For example, if your house was disconnected from 10:00 to 14:00 in the morning, if the stabilization blackouts continue throughout the day, the second blackout will be from 18.00 to 22.00 and from 02.00 to 06.00," DTEK said.

The list of settlements, which may be affected, is posted on the DTEK website.

"To support the power system, we urge all residents of the region to consume electricity moderately – turn on energy-intensive appliances one by one, reduce electricity consumption as much as possible in the evening from 17.00 to 23.00. We ask business clients to limit the use of outdoor lighting on the facades of offices, restaurants, shopping centers," the company again said, noting that it will help reduce the need for blackouts or the number of homes that are disconnected.

Tags: #kyiv #dtek #blackouts

MORE ABOUT

17:02 19.10.2022
DTEK reports hostile 'arrivals' at two more company facilities

DTEK reports hostile 'arrivals' at two more company facilities

15:35 19.10.2022
Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

Air defense shoots down several Russian missiles over Kyiv – Klitschko

17:50 18.10.2022
Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

14:58 18.10.2022
DTEK reports critical shelling damage to two TPPs on Tuesday, seven injured and one dead

DTEK reports critical shelling damage to two TPPs on Tuesday, seven injured and one dead

12:22 18.10.2022
Fifth dead person found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv

Fifth dead person found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv

09:36 18.10.2022
In Kyiv, three 'arrivals' at power supply facility on Left Bank – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

In Kyiv, three 'arrivals' at power supply facility on Left Bank – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

16:42 17.10.2022
Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

Body of fourth deceased found under rubble of residential building in Kyiv; search and rescue operations continue – Klitschko

16:20 17.10.2022
DTEK ships nearly 100,000 tonnes of coal to state TPPs

DTEK ships nearly 100,000 tonnes of coal to state TPPs

10:32 17.10.2022
Two people under rubble of residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, 18 people rescued – Klitschko

Two people under rubble of residential building in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, 18 people rescued – Klitschko

16:48 11.10.2022
Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

Klitschko: It will take up to three weeks to make glass for pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

Invaders launch missile attack on territory of school in Zaporizhia region

Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

LATEST

Steinmeier, Zelensky to have phone conversation today

President of Switzerland arrives in Ukraine

Zelensky to take part in EU summit on Thurs

Invaders launch missile attack on territory of school in Zaporizhia region

Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

Lviv to remain partially blacked out this night – Lvivoblenergo

Brave people of Ukraine become winner of European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize

Invaders fire at Burshtyn TPP, fire breaks out - Ivano-Frankivsk administration

Center Air Command reports destruction of 12 enemy air targets

Israeli defense minister opposes sending weapons to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD