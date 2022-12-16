Facts

11:07 16.12.2022

Emergency blackouts introduced across country over arrivals at power facilities

1 min read
Due to arrivals at power facilities in several regions of Ukraine, emergency blackouts are being introduced across the country, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko has said.

"We ask you to be understanding about power outages and drops in water and heat supply. The State Emergency Service, electricians and all services are working at the sites of hits," Tymoshenko said in the Telegram channel.

If necessary, you can use the Invincibility Points deployed throughout the country. You can find the nearest point on the website nezlamnist.gov.ua or using the telegram bot @nezlamnistbot.

