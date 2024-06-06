Economy

11:27 06.06.2024

Restaurant attendance, takeout growing in Kyiv amid blackouts – expert

1 min read
Restaurant attendance, takeout growing in Kyiv amid blackouts – expert

In conditions of stabilization and emergency power outages in Kyiv, the attendance of cafes and restaurants, as well as take-out services, is growing, Olha Nasonova, director of the Restaurants of Ukraine analytical center, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Many restaurants already have generators, so they operate even without electricity. Dark kitchens [restaurants offering only take-out options] also have generators. If an area with outages has all electric stoves, both attendance and take-out services increase," she said.

Nasonova added that in conditions of power outages, delivery services do not grow, unlike take-out services. "Often, along with electricity, communication quickly disappears, making it problematic to place and receive orders. But take-out services are definitely increasing," the expert said.

She also noted the phenomenon of cafe-co-working spaces. "Working generators near cafes attract people despite the noise. This means the cafe is operational, you can eat, drink, and work. The number of people working in restaurants during outages is also increasing," the expert said.

The National Restaurant Association of Ukraine, created in 2021, included over 100 participants, 370 restaurants, and cafes managing 164, thousand square meters as of July 2022.

Tags: #restaurants #blackouts

