Emergency blackouts to be introduced in Mykolaiv region

Emergency blackouts will be introduced in Mykolaiv region, Mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych said with reference to data from Mykolaivoblenergo.

He also announced the blackouts' schedule, which consists of three phases.

According to Mykolaivoblenergo, emergency blackouts' schedules are applied instantly and indefinitely, in line with the orders of the regional dispatch center of the southern region (Odesa).